Dior to Louis Vuitton: Global brands endorsed by BTS members

BTS's Jimin was announced as the global face for French fashion house, Dior, recently

K-pop sensation BTS is loved for its music. The band has a fan following from the world over. Their popularity in recent times has increased so much that global brands have also approached them to endorse their products. Jimin was recently made the global brand ambassador of the French fashion house, Dior. Take a look at their association with international brands.

Jimin for Dior

The French Fashion house announced Jimin as its global brand ambassador on Monday. According to reports, Jimin is said to be the 18th brand ambassador of Dior and also the first male Asian celebrity to have been named so far. Dior has had a long association with BTS as it designed the group's outfits for their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

Suga for Maison Valentino

Days before Jimin's association with Dior, Italian fashion house Maison Valentino announced a special collaboration with Suga for its men's collection by sharing a behind-the-scenes video with the rapper. However, on Tuesday, it officially announced Suga as its new brand ambassador. The Korean star will now be seen promoting the brand's high-end luxury products under the brand's new campaign.

BTS for Louis Vuitton

Back in April 2021, Louis Vuitton roped in the BTS members as their new House Ambassadors. Per reports, they were to wear the brand's outfits not only during performances but also for appearances. They are presently not on board with the brand, reportedly. However, there are reports that there can be a possible collaboration between J-Hope and LV or some other big fashion brand.

PUMA for BTS

In 2015, BTS was signed by the sports brand PUMA as its ambassador in South Korea. They were the face of the brand for years before it ended in July 2019. In 2018, PUMA launched a collection of sneakers called "PUMA Basket Made By BTS." It also had a gold label on the collection which came with the logos of PUMA and BTS.