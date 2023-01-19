Entertainment

'Pathaan': Gujarat Home Minister assures protection to multiplexes amid threats

Nationalist outfits have been protesting against the release of 'Pathaan' in theaters

Shah Rukh Khan is returning from a sabbatical, and fans are waiting eagerly to see his enthralling performance with bated breath. Ahead of Pathaan's release, multiple cinema exhibitors in Gujarat have received verbal and written threats asking them not to screen the movie. Reportedly, the Gujarat government has extended full support toward the state's multiplex association and has assured protection to multiplexes.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan has been at the center of controversy because of the film's song Besharam Rang which features the lead pair Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The much-anticipated movie landed in controversy when Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objections to the outfits worn by Padukone in the song.

Ever since various nationalist organizations have been protesting against the release of Pathaan in the theaters.

Multiplex association penned a letter to Gujarat's Home Minister

The multiplex association had reportedly written to state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The letter read, "There are many groups that are unlawfully threatening cinema exhibitors with dire consequences in terms of safety and security of their property, staff, and movie-goers if certain movies are released. So, we request all kinds of support from your end regarding protecting our properties and business interest."

Gujarat government assured safety to multiplex association

The Gujarat government addressed the association's concerns, although they have not issued any letter on the matter. Multiplex Association President Manubhai Patel, in an interview, stated that the government has assured them of full support. Patel also stated, "It was imperative that we had to take this step as such a big film is coming after a long time and we need safety."

'Pathaan' was cleared by the CBFC with U/A certificate

Ahead of its release, the spy thriller was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. The movie is clocked at two hours 26 minutes and 16 seconds. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it's backed by Yash Raj Films. The makers have announced the advance booking will begin on Friday, five days ahead of its theatrical premiere.