Veteran actor Zarina Wahab roped in for 'Showstopper'

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 16, 2023, 04:24 pm 2 min read

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab will be seen in 'Showstopper,' a show that will talk about bra-fitting

Veteran Bollywood actor Zarina Wahab is gearing up to charm audiences through Manish Harishankar's show Showstopper. Built upon the taboo and unheard topic of bra-fitting, the multistarrer show also stars several other noted names such as Ronit Roy, Zeenat Aman, Tanaaz Irani, and Shweta Tiwari. The makers or Wahab are yet to put a confirmation seal on this news. Here's more.



The easy access and the limitless creativity associated with OTT have made it possible for several senior actors to reach a larger audience base; for instance, Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Wahab is another such name.

Moreover, since Harishankar's show will be centered around a topic not many makers would touch, it'll be interesting to see how the audience receives it.

Wahab is impressed with the series' storyline

Per an exclusive published in Pinkvilla, Wahab was initially reluctant to be a part of the show and couldn't fathom why she was being approached for a series that talks about women's innerwear. However, once she realized that several notable names in the industry are associated with it, she decided to allow Harishankar to proceed with the narration instead of simply turning him down.

The show is expected to strike a chord with women

The report also says that through the show, Harishankar will bring to light the problems faced by women when they wear wrong-sized bras. During the narration, this plot point resonated well with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor and she appreciated how the show "primarily focuses on how wrong-sized bras can trigger physical problems for women who persist on wearing them."

Take a look at Harishankar's past projects

The show has reportedly been shot across various locations in India such as Bhopal, Indore, and Mumbai. It hasn't yet been revealed which OTT platform will the show premiere on. Talking about Harishankar's filmography, he has been an assistant director on Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Halla Bol, and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. He has also written and produced Showstopper, along with helming it.