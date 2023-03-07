Entertainment

OTT: 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 to return on this date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 10:11 am 1 min read

'Ted Lasso' is back for another season

Ted Lasso is one of the most-watched series on Apple TV and it will be back for another season. The American sports comedy-drama series will premiere on March 15. The show is praised for its encouraging humor and its take on mental health. Fans are quite excited about the return of the Emmy Award-winning series. Let's see what Season 3 has in store!

Crux and more details of the new season

Season 3 will revolve around our protagonist Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) of AFC Richmond and the increased tension with West Ham and how Lasso deals with Nate's decision of joining the enemy gang. The series finale is set to release on May 31, with one episode being released every week. It is developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

