Entertainment

'Iru Dhuruvam 2' review: A must-watch psychological thriller

'Iru Dhuruvam 2' review: A must-watch psychological thriller

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 24, 2023, 09:25 am 3 min read

'Iru Dhuruvam 2,' which stars Nandaa Dorairaj and Prasanna as the leads, was released on SonyLIV on Friday

Tamil director Arun Prakash has arrived with the second season of crime psychological thriller, Iru Dhuruvam. High expectations were set with it after a successful first season directed by M Kumaran. And Prakash has very well lived up to the expectations with the sequel. A gripping SonyLIV series, Iru Dhuruvam 2 stars Nandaa Dorairaj and Prasanna Venkatesan in the lead. Read our review.

Can Victor solve the serial killing of police officers?

Iru Dhuruvam 2 begins with how Victor's (Dorairaj) wife Geeta﻿'s (Abhirami Venkatachalam) disappearance has turned his life upside down. In his quest to find his missing wife, a sudden killing of policemen, one after another, baffles Chennai Police. Victor is brought back to investigate the case which has links with Sekar's Thirukkural murders that took place in the prequel.

A storyline that's intricately connected with the past season

Prakash, who has written and directed the second part, has done a fantastic job with the writing. At no point, you'll lose interest in the story. While a few scenes are easy to guess, Iru Dhuruvam 2 keeps you hooked till the last minute. What's also impressive is how both seasons have very well been connected with important flashbacks and minute details.

Venkatesan is the star of the show

While most of the first season's cast has been retained in the sequel, Prakash has enhanced the second season by bringing Venkatesan to the team as a motivational speaker and psychologist, Langeswaran. Venkatesan has brought his A-game to the table, especially with the body language he carries throughout the show. Some of the best scenes are between him and Dorairaj.

Prakash does justice to the genre

Psychological thrillers, if not made well, are often easy to guess. It has all the elements of creating suspense in unpredictable ways. Iru Dhuruvam 2 unravels with each episode and gives an insight into a whacked-up psycho mind. The last episode might leave you wondering if there are loose ends, but that's exactly where Prakash has shown the prowess of his writing once again.

Everything to know about 'Iru Dhuruvam 2'

Iru Dhuruvam 2 is the latest OTT release of Prakash. Other than Venkatesan, Dorairaj, and Venkatachalam, it also stars Abdool Lee, Sai Priyanka Ruth, and Linga, among others. The series, which is available for streaming from Friday (February 24) on the platform SonyLIV, has a total of 10 episodes. Each episode has about 30 minutes of screen time. It's been shot in Tamil Nadu.

A must watch, especially if you love psycho-thrillers

It makes sense to watch it only if you've seen the prequel since Season 2 is deeply interlinked with it. The second drawback is that the series isn't dubbed in other languages. You'll have to watch it with subtitles which disturbs your focus at times. Barring that, it sure makes for a must-watch series. The series gets 4 out of 5 stars from us.