'Gulmohar' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee-Sharmila Tagore's drama whips up potent emotions

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 11, 2023, 02:02 pm 2 min read

The wait is finally over! The trailer for Manoj Bajpayee-Sharmila Tagore-Amol Palekar starrer Gulmohar was unveiled on Saturday (February 11). The upcoming family drama is slated to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. It has been helmed by Rahul V Chittella, known for his previous projects such as Azaad, Muted, and Shor Se Shuruaat. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

The most alluring aspect of Gulmohar is that its cast ensemble is decked by not one but three actors who have won National Film Awards. Amol Palekar leads the pack with five National Film Awards, while Bajpayee has won three, and Tagore has been honored with two. In addition to that, Gulmohar marks Tagore's comeback to films after the 2010 romantic-comedy Break Ke Baad.

Trailer high on emotions, film might be tear-jerker

As shown in the trailer, Tagore plays the Batra family matriarch, who takes the entire family by surprise when she decides to move to her new home in Pondicherry. The film will likely delve into one's obligations toward their family, fractured relationships, generational gaps, and the differences between houses and homes. It also seems like Palekar's sequences in Gulmohar will be demonstrated through flashbacks.

Meet the cast and crew of the film

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Gulmohar also stars South Indian actor Simran Rashi Bagga (Rocketry), Kaveri Seth (A Suitable Boy), and Suraj Sharma (Phillauri) in pivotal roles. Chittella has also written the film along with Arpita Mukherjee. Furthermore, Tanupriya Sharma handled the film's editing. Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works have co-produced the venture, which has Eeshit Narain as the director of photography.

Plot of 'Gulmohar'

Touted to be "a celebration of family and home and all that lives with it all," Gulmohar reportedly has a plot that tugs at one's heartstrings. The multi-generation Batra family stays together in their 34-year-old family home, but when they move out, it "triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities."