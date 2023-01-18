Entertainment

Meryl Streep joins 'Only Murders in the Building' for S3

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 18, 2023, 04:06 pm 1 min read

Meryl Streep will star in 'Only Murders in the Building'

As per recent developments, veteran actor Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 which is slated to release soon. Streep is not the only new actor to join the series. Earlier, Paul Rudd also joined the series. Selena Gomez, one of the original cast members, took to her Instagram to announce Streep joining the cast.

More about the TV series

The series airs on Hulu and fans love this mystery comedy-drama. Currently, the third season is in production and fans are bracing themselves to see Streep donning a new role. The series revolves around three strangers who live in the same apartment building and have a common interest in crime podcasts. They end up investigating a death that happens in their apartment building.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by selenagomez on January 18, 2023 at 3:01 pm IST