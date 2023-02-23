Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Iru Dhuruvam 2' director confirms Season 3

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 23, 2023, 04:05 pm 3 min read

In a conversation with 'NewsBytes,' director Arun Prakash confirmed a third installment of the series 'Iru Dhuruvam'

Tamil psychological thriller Iru Dhuruvam is returning to the screens with its sequel, titled Iru Dhuruvam 2. Featuring actors Nandaa Dorairaj, Prasanna Venkatesan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and others, the web series will premiere on Friday (February 24) on SonyLIV. Ahead of its release, its director, Arun Prakash has confirmed a third part of the series in an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes. Excerpts.

Sequel is coming after four years. What took so long?

Making the second season wasn't just about answering the loose ends of the prequel. We wanted to create the sequel as an extension of the first season. We took a long time to perfect the story. It was totally different from doing a stand-alone sequel. We had certain boundaries to extend the story which turned out to be the most challenging part for us.

What went behind the writing of 'Iru Dhuruvam 2'?

What I look for in a script is logic, since it plays a vital part in any kind of story's plot. If you've got that right, then the audience will connect with it. Having a multi-dimensional character like Victor, who comes with his own emotional block, makes writing the plot points in the story an exciting job. This series has these elements in place.

Did the success of 'Iru Dhuvuram' add to your pressure?

Of course, yes! Since the first season was already such a huge success, there was a lot of pressure on us while writing the story during the making of Iru Dhuruvam 2. But at the same time, despite all the pressure, we were confident enough that the story of the new season will surpass its prequel, as well.

Is 'Iru Dhuvuram 3' already on the cards?

There will be a Season 3 and it will be more exciting than Season 2. We have already written the story for the next installment. It is going to be the ultimate end of the story. As of now, there will only be a third part of the series. There are no plans of working on future seasons at the moment.

What are the key factors for making a psychological thriller?

A good psychological thriller should have more emotions in it than more killing. Giving jumpscares to the audience through gruesome murder scenes has never excited me. The psychological reasoning behind it (the killings) is what excites me. I only see the emotions and psychological factors behind a story. We have, to an extent, achieved it in this series.

All about 'Iru Dhuruvam 2'

The original release, which has an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb, was released in 2021. Its sequel follows the story of Inspector Victor who is in search of his wife Geeta. Amidst this, a series of murders of policemen start taking place, leaving the Chennai Police shocked, and forcing Victor to lead the investigation. The 10-episode series will be available to stream from Friday.