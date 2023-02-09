Entertainment

Discovery+ to remain standalone streaming platform, separate from HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery announces Discovery+ to remain separate from HBO Max

The old adage "the only constant is change" perfectly explains the ongoing chaos of tweaking, merging, and canceling at Warner Bros. Discovery. In yet another move, the American media conglomerate is planning to keep the streaming platform Discovery+ as a standalone service, while preparing to launch a new combined service of HBO Max and Discovery+, which is expected to be launched later this year.

Why does this story matter?

In the year 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery originally planned to combine the services of HBO Max and Discovery+.

It was because of the complementary subscriber base across the two platforms.

Notably, HBO Max has a solid catalog of content containing original programs. Meanwhile, Discovery+ has a plethora of incredible documentaries.

Although, polls apart, WBD was confident about making a combined streaming service.

The shift aimed to retain old subscribers

On Wednesday, a report in The Wall Street Journal stated that instead of combining HBO Max and Discovery+ in their entirety, the new yet-to-be-named platform will feature HBO Max content and most Discovery+ content, while Discovery+ would remain available as a standalone, lower-cost option. This shift is aimed at retaining 20M subscribers who might not want to pay for the new, extended streaming service.

New streaming service will offer plethora of content

The new and combined service, which is expected to make its way to the market later this year, will see a plethora of content. In order to understand better, the unified streaming service would combine series such as HBO's The Last of Us with HBO Max series such as Hacks, and some Discovery programs such as the many HGTV shows in its catalog.

Warner Bros. Discovery will launch FAST channel this year

In December last year, Roku and Fox Corporation's Tubi became WBD's two new partners for its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, coming out this year. WBD plans to license some of its canceled/pulled content to its party channels. In December, WBD also announced that it was removing shows like Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, Finding Magic Mike, and The Time Traveler's Wife.