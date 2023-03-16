Entertainment

Looking at models who successfully transitioned to Bollywood

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 16, 2023

Models often transition from the ramp to celluloid. Here are some well-known examples

Models leveraging their good looks and confidence to transition to Bollywood and make a successful career in the movies? A tale as old as time. Currently, supermodel Priyanka Karunakaran is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. While we're on the topic, let's look at some other major actors who successfully made the leap and carved sprawling Bollywood careers.

DP climbed the ladder fast and has made a mark!

Deepika Padukone was an established model and badminton player before she was given her first big break by Himesh Reshammiya in the song Naam Hai Tera Tera. Prior to that, she was crowned the model of the year at Kingfisher Fashion Awards. From then to now, Padukone has set the benchmark high with her multifaceted projects and is now eyeing global acclaim, too.

Anushka Sharma made it big through sheer hardwork and dedication

Anushka Sharma's story serves as an inspiration to many, since she has made a mark in the film industry despite next to no inside connections or relationships. Reportedly, her first modeling assignment was for the acclaimed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks in 2007. The most successful films in her repertoire include NH 10, Pari, Sultan, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, among others.

Katrina Kaif had an early career start, still going strong

Katrina Kaif started working at a really young age to support her family when she was reportedly only 14. Filmmaker Kaizad Gustad spotted her and signed her for Boom. While the film is a forgettable affair in the cast's filmography, it did provide her a springboard to success. She has since gone on to star in the Tiger series, Bharat, Namaste London, among others.

Manushi Chhillar is on a film signing spree!

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her dream debut with Yash Raj Films's Samrat Prithviraj in 2022 and has already been on a film signing spree since then! She'll be seen in John Abraham's Tehran and has also been roped in for Varun Tej's yet-to-be-titled bilingual drama. Per reports, she is a part of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, too.

Modeling, acting, writing—is there anything PeeCee can't do?

The quintessential glass-ceiling breaker, Priyanka Chopra rose the ranks through commitment and work ethic, and PeeCee's journey is a reminder that things eventually swing in your favor if you keep trudging on for long enough. Her journey started with participating in pageants and eventually being crowned Miss World 2000 and since then, in Bollywood, Hollywood, music, writing, film production—she has checked off several boxes.