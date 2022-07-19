Entertainment

Now, Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham for action thriller 'Tehran'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 19, 2022, 12:44 pm 2 min read

Manushi Chhillar has now joined John Abraham for 'Tehran.'

The makers of Tehran have shared another exciting new development! Previously actor John Abraham's first look from the upcoming actioner was revealed and now, it has been confirmed that former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has joined Abraham for the flick. The makers also revealed on-location photos of the actors in which they can be seen in their exciting fresh avatars.

Context Why does the story matter?

Chhillar had made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Samrat Prithviraj sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Now, she is set for her second film Tehran with Abraham and by the looks of her first-look photos, her character will be a stark contrast to her avatar in the previous film.

With this new announcement, the film has definitely created more buzz!

Post Leading actors shared the announcement on their social media handles

The Samrat Prithviraj actor shared photos from the set on her official Instagram handle. She wrote, "Super excited to join the one & only @thejohnabraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special! (sic)." Chhillar's co-star also welcomed her and wrote, "Welcoming the very talented @manushi_chhillar to the #Tehran team (sic)." Chhillar was seen sporting short hair for the film.

Premise Abraham revealed what the film is all about

In an old interview, Abraham had opened up about the film's premise and said, "If you're invested in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, wonder what China is doing, what Iran is doing, where does Palestine fit in this whole thing, Tehran is about all of this. It's a stunning film." He also told Pinkvilla that he was probably the first Indian actor to film in Iran.

Details 'Tehran' will be similar to 'Madras Cafe,' 'Parmanu,' 'Batla House'

Under the Maddock Films banner, Tehran is co-produced by Bake My Cake Films. Arun Gopalan will helm the film while Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma have penned the script. Vijan serves as a producer alongside Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. Tehran is reportedly based on true events and will follow the lines of Abraham's previous films like Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and Batla House.