'TJMM' box office: Ranbir-Shraddha starrer opens at Rs. 14 crore

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 09, 2023, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was released in the theaters on March 8

The fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has emerged as a hit with the audience. The romantic comedy, which was released on the occasion of Holi on Wednesday (March 8), has reportedly had a decent opening day at the box office. The film collected around Rs. 14 crore (nett) on Wednesday, as per Box Office India.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks his fifth directorial after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It is also the first time that Ranjan has worked with Ranbir and Shraddha.

As per trade analysts, the film is the second biggest Bollywood opener of 2023 so far, after Pathaan.

'TJMM' gets double-digit start

Trade analysts had anticipated the movie to get a double-digit opening. True to their analysis, it collected Rs. 14 crore (nett) at the domestic box office. According to Box Office India, TJMM benefited largely from the Holi holiday in many states. However, it also reportedly lost out business in some states where the festival was celebrated a day before on Tuesday.

Collections to go up further

The Box Office India report further said that the collections for TJMM could have reached Rs. 16 crore on the opening day, but they didn't due to Holi being celebrated on two different dates across India. However, it also said that the earnings might go up in the coming days and overcome the shortfall in the long run if the viewers love the movie.

'TJMM' performs well in NCR, Gujarat

Box Office India stated the maximum collection for TJMM came from NCR and Gujarat/Saurashtra regions. "The weak side [is] in Maharashtra...there the film has to do better, especially in Mumbai and Pune where these types of films have more potential. The collections are also a bit low in [Uttar Pradesh] but here [it's] a prolonged Holi period, so they may well be higher tomorrow."

Everything to know about 'TJMM'

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features Dimple Kapadia, Hasleen Kaur, and Inayat Verma, among others. It also marks the acting debut of producer Boney Kapoor and stand-up comedian Abhimanyu Singh Bassi. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Luv Films, the film's music has been composed by Pritam. The film was largely shot in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Spain.