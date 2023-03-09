Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes shooting 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes shooting 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 01:24 pm 1 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has resumed shooting Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi' after a break

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a household name in recent years. Be it for her acting skills or personal life, she has been in the headlines quite a lot lately. Last year, she was diagnosed with myositis following which she took a break to undergo treatment. But now, Ruth Prabhu is back to shoot the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Triple celebration for Ruth Prabhu

Kushi's director Shiva Nirvana and the team welcomed Ruth Prabhu back to the sets and celebrated the occasion on Wednesday. It coincided with International Women's Day as well as marked the completion of 13 years in the industry for Ruth Prabhu. Nirvanatweeted photos from the celebration, which was also attended by Deverakonda. Reportedly, Kushi's team completed its first schedule in Kashmir in May 2022.

Check out the photos shared by Shiva Nirvana