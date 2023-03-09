Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes shooting 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a household name in recent years. Be it for her acting skills or personal life, she has been in the headlines quite a lot lately. Last year, she was diagnosed with myositis following which she took a break to undergo treatment. But now, Ruth Prabhu is back to shoot the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.
Triple celebration for Ruth Prabhu
Kushi's director Shiva Nirvana and the team welcomed Ruth Prabhu back to the sets and celebrated the occasion on Wednesday. It coincided with International Women's Day as well as marked the completion of 13 years in the industry for Ruth Prabhu. Nirvanatweeted photos from the celebration, which was also attended by Deverakonda. Reportedly, Kushi's team completed its first schedule in Kashmir in May 2022.
Check out the photos shared by Shiva Nirvana
The Fighter @Samanthaprabhu2 is back to #Kushi sets@TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic musical— Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) March 8, 2023
Everything is going to be beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TL1VSapWDU