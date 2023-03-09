Entertainment

Satish Kaushik death: Actor's cremation scheduled in Mumbai today afternoon

Actor Satish Kaushik's cremation to take place in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon

Iconic Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday (March 9) in Delhi-NCR. The thespian's sudden and unfortunate demise has left his fans and industry colleagues shocked, and tributes are pouring in from across the nation. Reportedly, Kaushik's body will be flown to Mumbai soon, and he will be cremated later on Thursday.

Postmortem at Delhi's Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital

Kaushik, who was reportedly visiting relatives in Gurugram, complained of uneasiness and suffered a heart attack in the car on the way to Fortis Hospital. However, he could not be saved. His postmortem is scheduled to be conducted at Delhi's Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital. Later, his body will be sent to Mumbai, where the cremation is likely to take place around 3-4 pm on Thursday.

'Antim darshan' to happen at his Versova residence

As per media reports, Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter. His funeral is likely to take place at his Versova residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor-politician Raj Babbar and his family, and Anupam Kher were spotted at the veteran actor's home ahead of the last rites. An air ambulance will be used to carry Kaushik's mortal remains, according to ANI.

Kaushik suffered heart attack around 1 am: Kher

The news of Kaushik's demise was first shared by his colleague and close friend, Kher, early on Thursday morning. The duo had been friends for over four decades. In a conversation with PTI, the Darr actor revealed, "He felt uneasy, and he told the driver to take him to the hospital, and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am (Thursday)."

Fans are remembering Kaushik's most memorable characters

Several fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to Kaushik and have thanked him for "adding colors and laughter" to their life. "He was such a joyful man and a great artist," wrote one fan. His memorable characters like "Calendar" from Mr. India and "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana were especially loved by the viewers and are currently trending on Twitter.