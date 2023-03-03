Entertainment

Happy birthday, Shraddha Kapoor: Revisiting actor's most memorable dance numbers

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 03, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Shraddha Kapoor has turned 36. Happy birthday!

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday today. After stepping into the industry with Teen Patti, she rose the ladder with her successful projects such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Stree, among others. Apart from her acting prowess, what sets her apart is her dance expertise, which has come to the fore through numerous songs. We have listed our favorites.

'The Humma Song'

The Humma Song was nothing less than a rage when it was released in 2017. One of the few songs that weren't heavily thrashed despite being a remixed version, this composition has amassed over 32cr views on YouTube so far. Kapoor's sizzling and electrifying chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur became a fan favorite and the song became a bonafide chartbuster within days of release.

'Illegal Weapon 2.0'

Needless to say, Kapoor's association with director-choreographer Remo D' Souza on ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D brought out the best in the Stree actor and her dance moves became even more smooth and more polished. While this is noticeable in a lot of songs, Illegal Weapon 2.0 deserves special mention because it's an extremely powerful, pulsating track that's not easy to master effortlessly.

'Cham Cham'

Kapoor—who is famous for her playful, cute, and girl-next-door image—truly lived up to that title when she danced amidst raindrops falling on her face in Cham Cham. This song from Baaghi was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and served as an introduction to Kapoor's character. It was sung by Monali Thakur (Sawaar Loon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage), and composed by Meet Bros.

'Dance Basanti'

The quintessential chartbuster song is from Emraan Hashmi's film Ungli. Dance Basanti, sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sachin-Jigar, and Anushka Manchanda, is still as enjoyable as it was when it was first released in 2014. The birthday girl raised the oomph factor in this foot-tapping number and her pairing with Hashmi set the screens on fire! Watch the Rensil D' Silva directorial on Netflix.