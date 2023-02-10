Entertainment

Love Shah Rukh Khan's glitzy blue watch? Here's the cost

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 10, 2023, 12:22 pm 2 min read

Did you spot SRK wearing a fashionable blue watch recently?

Shah Rukh Khan boasts multiple swanky possessions as befits a true Badshah! From his opulent, lavish home Mannat to his entourage of luxurious cars, SRK's expensive possessions keep blowing our minds away. The newest addition to this list is a glitzy blue watch that he was spotted wearing during his recent public appearances. The cost of the watch? It will drop your jaw.

SRK wore the watch during 'Pathaan's media interaction recently

Eagle-eyed fans noticed SRK wearing the blue watch during Pathaan's first media interaction and he also donned it while promoting costar Deepika Padukone's skincare products through a video. As fans' curiosity skyrocketed, they took to Instagram and asked the anonymous fashion blogging account Diet Sabya to spill some beans. They responded with a screenshot and revealed the accessory is worth a whopping Rs. 4.98cr!

Take a closer look at the extravagant watch here

Take a quick look at King Khan's other luxurious possessions

SRK has no dearth of high-priced assets. Per reports, Mannat's value is estimated at about Rs. 200cr! Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, he also has an abode in London and a villa at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. He is also the proud owner of a BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi, a Rolls-Royce Coupe, and several other cars.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' is still roaring at the box office

Pathaan has been on an unprecedented rampage ever since it knocked on the theaters on January 25, and has shown absolutely no signs of exhaustion. With little to no competition in the coming weeks, the film's victory march is expected to continue ahead as well. The Siddharth Anand directorial recently breached the Rs. 800cr mark globally and is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide!

Khan has two more films lined up for release

SRK made a smashing comeback to the silver screen through Pathaan, his first film in a leading role in over four years. He has two other films lined up for release this year, the first being Atlee's Jawan, slated to release on June 2. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Post that, he will be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.