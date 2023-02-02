Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel to host guests

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 02, 2023, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly get married on Monday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Bollywood's Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will soon be tied in a nuptial knot. Fresh reports on their wedding suggest that the couple will be getting hitched at a fortress hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. With their wedding functions being held from Saturday (February 4) to next Monday (February 6), here is everything to know about the big fat celebrity wedding.

It's a royal fortress wedding for the couple!

According to reports, Malhotra and Advani will tie the knot at Suryagarh, a fortress hotel situated in Jaisalmer's Thar Desert. The celebrations for the three-day-long wedding functions will kickstart on Saturday while the couple will arrive on Friday. The heritage property has multiple rooms to offer, including a number of suites. The per-night tariff for the Suryagarh suite is roughly Rs. 60,000.

All about their pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding celebrations for Malhotra and Advani are reportedly scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday. From the mehendi ceremony to haldi and sangeet, the celebrations will be held at the fortress overlooking the majestic desert. Per reports, Advani has picked Shershaah's Raataan Lambiyan as one of the many songs that will be played during their sangeet ceremony.

A star-studded guest list

When it's a big fat Bollywood wedding, you expect nothing but all the big names from the film industry to be attending the celebrations. The names of filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Varun Dhawan, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra have reportedly been confirmed as the attendees. Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan could also be attending Malhotra and Advani's wedding, apart from many other celebrities from showbiz.

Jaisalmer wedding to be followed by Mumbai reception

What's a Bollywood wedding without a grand reception in the Mecca of the Hindi film industry? After tying the knot in Rajasthan, the couple will throw a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the industry. Meanwhile, per reports, the couple's family will be documenting every moment of their wedding celebrations and has roped in a popular event management company for it.