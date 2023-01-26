Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first-look poster out on Republic Day!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 12:45 pm 1 min read

'Gadar 2' slated to be released on August 11, 2023

"Hamara Hindustan zindabaad hai...zindabaad tha...aur zindabaad rahega!" The whistle-worthy dialogue from Gadar and the action-packed performance of Sunny Deol is still so fresh in our memories! Putting an end to our curiosity to watch Deol in the sequel of the high-voltage drama, Zee Studios and Anil Sharma released the first-look poster of Gadar 2 on Republic Day, and we cannot contain our excitement!

Deol carries a hammer in the poster

The much-awaited film Gadar 2 is slated to be released on August 11. The project is directed and produced by Sharma, and it features Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. In the first-look poster, Deol is seen carrying a hammer, amping up the thrill! Nearly the entire team has collaborated for the second installment, almost after 22 years.

Have a look at the poster of Deol's 'Gadar 2'

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!

This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023