BTS Jungkook midnight surprise: Singer's 'Unholy' cover wins over ARMYs

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 02, 2023, 12:33 pm 2 min read

The famous Sam Smith's sultry track Unholy has been sung by umpteen artists all across the world. But, one version that has set the internet ablaze was BTS maknae's version! K-pop sensation Jungkook stole ARMYs' hearts by singing nearly 40 songs and entertaining fans in a four-hour-long live session that was hosted by the singer in the better half of the night on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

In the wee hours of Thursday, Jungkook caught his fans by surprise by hosting an impromptu Weverse and Instagram Live session.

The singer was on a roll, as he not only entertained his fans by singing and dancing but also talked at length about marriage and his tattoos.

From countless memorable moments from the live stream, one that went viral was Jungkook's Unholy cover.

An early morning present to the ARMYs

For all those who missed the live video, the K-pop idol not only sang the song by Smith and Kim Petra in his incredible vocals but also took his performance to the next level by performing enthralling dance moves on the same song. Among the 40 songs, the viral video continues to gain traction with more than 94,000 retweets in a matter of hours.

Check out the viral video

'Knock..Knock': Jungkook joined by group member V

It all started when a notification popped up with a message that read, "Knock..Knock" and the ARMYs went crazy. After the live broadcast started, it became all the way more interesting as the singer was joined by fellow band member V. There was so much hype because while other members have been active through projects, Jungkook hasn't been seen in a while.

Jungkook's collaboration with Calvin Klein on cards?

Last year, the group announced that they would take a temporary hiatus to focus on their solo projects. Since then, K-pop group members have been busy with their respective work. While Jungkook continues to rule music charts, he recently made headlines when the creative head of Calvin Klein started following him on Instagram, indicating that he might become the ambassador of the brand.