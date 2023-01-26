Entertainment

'Gandhi Godse' review: Rajkumar Santoshi's fictional ideological war falls flat

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 26, 2023, 02:14 pm 3 min read

Despite stellar performances, Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh' failed to meet the expectations

When Rajkumar Santoshi announced his return as a director after nine years, that too with a film like Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh, expectations were set high. In past, he has delivered many path-breaking films, and so, his return was also expected to be as good. However, as the "fictional war of ideologies" hit the theaters on Thursday, disappointment was in store. Read our review.

Imaginary take on what if Mahatma Gandhi met Nathuram Godse…

The movie begins with disturbing images of India's partition and the violence that followed. It moves on to how Nathuram Godse wrongly believed Mahatma Gandhi to be the reason for the partition, leading him to plan Gandhi's assassination. The film then drifts from reality to a fictional world where Gandhi's saved. He then meets Godse, paving a way for the ideological war to begin.

It fails to deliver what it promised in the trailer

Both the teaser and trailer of Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh seemed intriguing, developing an interest among the audience to watch it. Unfortunately, Santoshi couldn't deliver the same thrill during the two hours of its screentime. Though Santoshi picked a daring and one of the most important chapters of Indian history, the exchange of dialogues between Gandhi and Godse lacked grip and was not compelling enough.

Satoshi adds an irrelevant love angle

With Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh, Santoshi has launched his daughter Tanisha Santoshi as an actor. She's seen as Sushma who wants to join Gandhi and work with him. Sushma falls in love with Naren and is left divided between love and duty. Their love story is a complete misfit in the 110 minutes film and is a subplot that Santoshi could have conveniently avoided.

Even brilliant performances by the leading actors couldn't save it

Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar did a fantastic and realistic job as Gandhi and Godse, respectively. Antani has played Gandhi several times before in plays, so he fits into the character smoothly and perfectly. Mandlekar's performance, on the other hand, was phenomenal too. Unfortunately, even the powerful display of acting by the two seasoned actors could not save the film from sinking.

Should you watch it in the theaters?

In terms of direction, Santoshi has done his job aesthetically; the sets resemble the era, several shots come off clean. However, Santoshi's comeback fails to hit the mark as a whole. If you are wondering whether you should watch the film in the theaters or not, I suggest that you wait for its OTT release. It gets 2 out of 5 stars from us.