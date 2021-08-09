These actors could play Olympian Neeraj Chopra in his biopic

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 01:30 pm

Let's see who will be the best choice to play Neeraj Chopra on the big screen

Neeraj Chopra is the man of the moment! Having won a gold in the men's javelin throw final at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, he became the second-ever individual gold medal holder for India. Now, netizens want a biopic on him. While many opined the 23-year-old was capable of playing himself onscreen, and we agree, but these actors are also suited for the part.

#1

Sidharth Malhotra has it all: Physical resemblance, agility, acting chops

Our first pick is Sidharth Malhotra. The Student of the Year star has played various agile characters--be it an agent (Aiyaary), a gangster (Marjaavaan), or an Army soldier (Shershaah), proving his potential to play an athlete. Plus, he fit the bill of a track star in his debut movie itself. What is batting most heavily in his favor is his physical resemblance to Chopra.

#2

It'd be exciting to see Vidyut Jammwal in sports flick

Who would make throwing the javelins more believable than THE action star Vidyut Jammwal? The Commando actor has led multiple movies on his sole back and led them to success, so we know he has what it takes to make a biopic a hit. Recently, Jammwal was reported to have launched his own production firm. A sports movie could very well be his next.

#3

Placing our bets on 'Inside Edge' star Tanuj Virwani

Tanuj Virwani has made his name with a diverse repertoire of roles. Skyrocketing to stardom as Vayu Raghavan in Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge, the young actor has proved he can bear the weight of layered characters and stories. After playing integral roles in ALTBalaji's Code M and ZEE5's Poison, Virwani was most recently seen essaying a grey character in Tandoor.

#4

It's time we utilized Randeep Hooda to the fullest

Randeep Hooda's acting skills certainly don't need any backing and the 44-year-old is dedicated to undergo any transformation for a role. Moreover, he is a gifted athlete (Did you know he is a national medal-winning horseback rider?), therefore he would be able to aptly dip into the skin of the Olympian. Lastly, it's time he stops playing one-dimensional villains who're destined to lose.