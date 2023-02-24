Entertainment

Box office: 'Pathaan' holds the fort against 'Shehzada,' 'Ant-Man 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 10:45 am 1 min read

Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan was all in the buzz before its release but the film has fallen flat on its face at the box office. The film is facing steady competition from Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. With Akshay Kumar's Selfiee getting released today, the chances of Shehzada's revival seem quite tough.

'Shehzada' deflated whereas 'Pathaan' rage continued

On Thursday, the Rohit Dhawan director earned Rs. 1.50 crore at the domestic box office, taking the total to Rs. 27.40 crore. It had 8.73% Hindi hall occupancy. It is a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pathaan has been steady even on Day 30. At the domestic box office, it has raked in Rs. 520 crore and globally Rs. 1,008 crore.

'Ant-Man 3' minting decent at the Indian box office

The Hindi spy thriller gained praise from both critics and fans. It is holding its fort strong even against Ant-Man 3. The Marvel film earned Rs. 1.83 crore at the Indian box office on Thursday, taking its total to Rs. 34 crore. In general, the film is earning decent at the global box office. It also marks the start of MCU's Phase V.