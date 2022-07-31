Entertainment

Marvel's supervillain Doctor Doom to debut in 'Black Panther 2'?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 31, 2022, 08:22 pm 2 min read

Will we see Doctor Doom in 'Black Panther 2'? (Photo credit: Marvel)

Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) greatest villains. A brilliant scientist, Doctor Doom is said to have powers like those of Iron Man and Doctor Strange. Interestingly, a recent report suggests that the supervillain is set to make his MCU debut in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But who will essay the role of Doom?

Rumors Doom rumored to appear in 'Black Panther 2'

If rumors are to be believed, then an actor—whose identity has been kept under wraps—has already filmed his parts as Doctor Doom for a certain film. Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Doom will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (releasing on November 11). However, Doom is known to be the arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four, so he could feature in a later film, too.

Twitter Post Here's what rumors have to say

Marvel Studios have already chosen the actor who will play Doctor Doom in the MCU. The actor shot the scenes for #BlackPantherWakandaForever#DoctorDoom #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ubuQJsBMHS — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) July 30, 2022

Observation Giancarlo Esposito from 'Breaking Bad' to play Doom?

Adding to the commotion surrounding Doom, some reports also suggested Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) would be carrying the mantle of the famous villain. This was tweeted by the Twitter account Marvel Updates, which posted, "Giancarlo Esposito met with #MarvelStudios to talk about some roles including Doctor Doom (sic)." This led to some interesting theories by fans about who could play the villain on screen.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tweet here

Giancarlo Esposito met with #MarvelStudios to talk about some roles including Doctor Doom pic.twitter.com/zSSDqK1NPI — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) July 29, 2022

Theories Netizens cooked theories about possible actor behind Doom

Fans and netizens, in general, joined the debate over who could possibly essay Doctor Doom's role. Moreover, many theories also suggested that Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page was finalized for the role. At the same time, some netizens claimed Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy would appear as the tyrannical King of Latveria. Another netizen wrote, "Javier Bardem as Doctor Doom. That's my pick (sic)."

Details 'Black Panther' makers decided to not recast T'Challa

Meanwhile, Marvel recently dropped the official teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. However, fans were disappointed as the makers decided not to recast T'Challa aka Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman's demise and seemingly wrote his character off. On the other hand, whether Doom makes his debut in this movie is something we will find out on November 11!