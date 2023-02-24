Entertainment

Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun are married! Looking at their romantic journey

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun are now married. Check out their relationship timeline

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun are now man and wife! They tied the knot on Thursday during an intimate court wedding and subsequently shared a string of photos on their Instagram accounts, which showed the lovebirds decked up in the colors of love: red and white. Their industry friends have sent best wishes the couple's way. Here's what we know of their hush-hush romance.

Check out the wedding images here

How did the love between the two start?

For a long time, the couple kept their relationship under wraps and it was only recently that the duo came out in the open about being in a relationship. While details about their first meeting are still hard to come by, some reports suggest that they met each other through some common friends. Not long after, Cupid struck and they began dating.

In January, the actor announced that she was engaged

In January this year, Gagroo revealed on Instagram that she was engaged, though she had refrained from sharing the name of her significant other. She uploaded an image where she could be seen sitting at a foreign location and flaunting her ring. She captioned the post, "So this happened (ring emoticon). Engaged."

The secret was finally out on Valentine's Day!

The cat was finally out of the bag on Valentine's Day when Gagroo posted a picture with Varun and wrote, "Found my lobster. #HappyValentinesDay." This solved the puzzle of her mystery man! Varun and Gagroo could be seen twinning in red and posing at a picturesque location. Sapan Verma, Abhishek Upmanyu, Sriti Jha, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, among other comedians and actors, had congratulated them.

Take a quick look at the newly married couple's careers

Gagroo is known for her work in Four More Shots Please!, TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and Made In Heaven. She has also worked in films such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Ujda Chaman. Varun, on the other hand, has amassed a significant fanbase due to his comedy sketches with All India Bakchod and his work in Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare.