Meet actor Dalljiet Kaur's fiance Nikhil Patel; wedding details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023, 08:11 pm 2 min read

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur has announced her engagement with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel, and the couple will be tying the knot in March. They got engaged in Nepal earlier on January 3. Kaur is a popular name in the television industry and was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The former couple got divorced in 2015. Let's know more out about Kaur's fiance, Patel.

Jack of many trades: From being businessman to traveler

Patel is a 41-year-old Indian-origin businessman. Born and brought up in the United Kingdom, he reportedly holds a BSc (Honors) in business information and law from Middlesex University. He is a fitness freak and a social media influencer, too. Bitten by the travel bug, Patel has been to around 73 countries so far. He is divorced and currently co-parenting two daughters with his ex-wife.

Details of Kaur-Patel's upcoming wedding

In an interview with ETimes, Kaur spilled beans about their impending wedding next month. She said, "The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now." She also said that will eventually move back to London, Patel's hometown, later.

Take a look at Kaur, Patel's joint announcement

Of their love story

Kaur met Patel at a friend's party in Dubai in 2022 and bonded over being single parents. While speaking about their relationship, she told ETimes, "Romance wasn't in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us." Kaur will reportedly move abroad with her and Bhanot's son post-marriage.

Children from respective previous marriages

From his previous marriage, Patel has two daughters, Aanika, who stays with her mother in the USA, and Aariyana stays with Patel. Kaur and Bhanot have a nine-year-old son, Jaydon. Bhanot regularly stays in touch with their child and is on cordial terms with Kaur.

Bhanot-Kaur relationship saga

Bhanot and Kaur met while shooting for the TV show Kulvaddhu (2006-07). They soon connected with each other and the former lovebirds got married in 2009, which was a big media affair. In 2014, Kaur gave birth to their son. However, a few months later, rumors were rife that the duo filed a divorce suit. They got divorced in 2015.