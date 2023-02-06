Entertainment

Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi! Revisiting 5-unmissable dance numbers of her

Nora Fatehi has turned 31. Happy Birthdayi!

Nora Fatehi has become a household name and the actor-dancer has mesmerized everyone with her moves. Over the last few years, she has delivered some thumping dance numbers and carved a niche in Bollywood. The Canadian-born actor feels desi at heart and her killer Bollywood thumkas will attest to that. As she turns 31 today, let's look at five of her best songs.

'Manike'

The social media sensation song by the Sri Lankan singer Yohani had a Hindi rendition and featured in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. The Hindi version is also sung by Yohani and Fatehi, dressed in a scintillating white dress grooves to the song. Malhotra's star-struck reaction is so apt as she dances to the catchy song.

'Garmi'

This is an era of hook steps and reel-worthy songs. The songs have a catchy hook to create an Instagram sensation. Fatehi's quirky hook step to this song from Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D was loved by all and everyone has tried this once in their lifetime for sure (either in front of friends or in private).

'Dilbar'

Fatehi has become synonymous with this song, at least for Gen Z. The original song featured Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor and it was sung by Alka Yagnik. Whereas this 2018 version is rendered by Tanishk Bagchi. Fatehi looked gorgeous and added the much-needed edge to John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate with her amazing belly dancing skills.

'O Saki Saki'

The list features another John Abraham film (Batla House) song which is coincidentally a remake by Tanishk Bagchi. Even though the song is formulaic and the dance steps are also not new but as a whole package it works on the silver screen. Maybe, this is what they Fatehi Magic! This is one of the biggest hit numbers of her career.

'Jehda Nasha'

The freshly minted song features Ayushmann Khurrana in a different avatar and Fatehi grooving to the catchy Punjabi song. Yohani has also sung a portion of the song. The outfits sported by Fatehi are beautiful. The sizzling chemistry of the duo is striking and the quirky dance steps complement it quite well. We wish the dancer-actor a Happy Birthday and more amazing performances.