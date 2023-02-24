Entertainment

Sandeep Modi signs two-film deal with Karan Johar: Report

Sandeep Modi has reportedly signed a two-film deal with Karan Johar

Acclaimed director Sandeep Modi is currently basking in the glory of his recent directorial The Night Manager. The first part of the Indian adaptation premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and both critics and viewers have loved the series. As per recent reports, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has signed a two-film deal with Modi. The first film is touted to go on floors end of 2023.

The film will be a full-on actioner

This project will be a full-on action entertainer and Modi has been working on its script for two years, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla. The script is finalized and will go to the pre-production stage in the summer. The source said, "It will be a big star-cast film and will proceed into the casting stage by this summer."

Dharma Productions diversifying their film palette

Nothing much is known about the second project but Johar has apparently green-lit the idea pitched by Modi. Dharma Productions is diversifying and have recently signed deals with Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan. The former will be directing an action film whereas the latter is working on a human drama. It seems like Dharma Productions will have a ball at the celluloid.