Valentine's Week: 12 modern Bollywood romantic songs you cannot miss!

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 09, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Valentine's Week has already kicked in and as the winters are singing their swan song and we eagerly wait to embrace spring, what is a better companion than music?! If you are a hopeless old-school Bollywood romantic then we have got you covered for a musical playlist comprising the best songs from the last decade. Add these to your go-to playlist now!

'Tum Hi Ho' & 'Kabira'

The first song was Arijit Singh's career-defining song and was a rage back in 2013. We still croon to the whole playlist of Aashiqui 2 and gush about the singer's brilliance. Kabira features in the generation-defining movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The lyrics feel like a warm hug from our loved ones. My personal favorite is Tochi Raina's version.

'Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur' & 'Daryaa'

Kabir Singh was a controversial film but it produced one of the best albums in Hindi cinema. The songs hit the right notes and had different shades of love. Jubin Nautiyal's Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur was heartbreakingly beautiful. Amit Trivedi's Daryaa from the Manmarziyaan soundtrack is beautiful beyond words. Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya's voice shows the complexity of Vicky Kaushal's character so nicely.

'Mast Magan' & 'Kesariya'

2 States produced one of the best albums in 2014 and till date, Mast Magan tops our playlist. The sublime lyrics complement Singh's voice. He has a sadness in his voice which makes it more endearing. Kesariya became a rage when the song's teaser was launched. Even after the criticism, we love grooving to this song. My personal favorite is the Telugu version Kumkumala.

'Channa Mereya' & 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'

Channa Mereya is still our go-to 2:00am song. Even though it speaks about heartbreak, the lyrics are beautiful and the single ones out there, we hear you! The second song marked Alka Yagnik's return to Bollywood. This song exuded the sufiness which is the crux of Imtiaz Ali films. Irshad Kamil's lyrics give us hope and make us long for our long-lost love.

'Manchala' & 'Laal Ishq'

Manchala is a heartfelt song by Shafqat Amanat Ali which got its due with time. We have grown to love this and it beautifully describes how at times we can't help falling in love. Laal Ishq was Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first collaboration and he made the world witness his classical singing prowess. The little intricacies make the song more sublime.

'Gerua' & 'Ranjha'

Speaking about Bollywood romance and not mentioning Shah Rukh Khan is a cardinal sin. Gerua had everything, we all rooted for—SRK and Kajol crooning to Singh's voice. Hoping that the lovebirds "rang de tu mohe gerua" this Valentine's. Ranjha has been ruling our playlists since 2021 and we have rooted for the Shershaah couple. Jasleen Royal's sweet voice complements B Praak's earthy-yet-soulful voice.