Entertainment

Lee Jong-suk and IU pen individual letters to fans

Lee Jong-suk and IU pen individual letters to fans

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 01, 2023, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Lee Jong-suk and IU share individual letters to fans

Korean stars Lee Jong-suk and IU shared individual letters to fans, thanking them for their heartwarming wishes. Their respective agencies confirmed their news of dating yesterday. The couple also wished their fans a Happy New Year. They have been in a relationship for a few months now. Both celebrities enjoy a massive fan following globally and this news will certainly cheer up their fans.

Why does this story matter?

Lee Jong-suk and IU's clandestine romance had been hinted at during the former's acceptance speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. While accepting the Daesang award for his role in MBC's K-drama, Big Mouth, he conveyed his gratitude to a 'special someone,' which caught the attention of fans.

The two Korean superstars have reportedly known each other for over 10 years.

IU's letter to her fans

IU addressed her fanclub UAENA and said, "Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating." She described Jong-suk as a long-time colleague and building up positive feelings for him." She also said, "He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I'm amazing, and sent me sincere encouragement."

Jong-suk's letter to his fans

Jong-suk addressed said, "... and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn't be achieved. We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this... How should I say this.. Even when I was working hard living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a corner of my heart."

Jong-suk's speech at MBC Awards

"I would like to take this moment to tell that person, thank you for being so amazing. I've liked and respected you for a long time," Suk said in his 2022 MBC Drama Awards acceptance speech. He also compared IU with Kang Dan-I, a character in the popular K-drama Romance Is a Bonus Book.