Anurag Basu to direct Ravindra Kaushik's biopic 'The Black Tiger'

Feb 09, 2023

Anurag Basu will soon helm 'The Black Tiger,' biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has announced his next directorial The Black Tiger. The film is a biopic and will underline the life of famous Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik, who dedicated himself to R&AW's covert operations when he was only 20! The Black Tiger is produced by Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam, and Divay Dhamija, and the casting is currently underway. Here's the complete story.

Why does this story matter?

Basu's repertoire is filled with some of the most loved films in Hindi cinema, such as the anthology comedy-drama Ludo, the experimental Jagga Jasoos, the comedy-drama Barfi!, the romance-drama Life in a Metro..., and the romantic thriller Gangster.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how he treats a nationalistic true story, something extremely different from the usual themes his films deal with.

Basu wants to showcase the story of an 'unsung hero'

Basu said in a media statement, "Ravindra Kaushik's story is that of courage and valor. [At 20], he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the '70s and '80s that [defined] India's as well as South Asia's geopolitical character." "So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten. We ought to recognize and learn about this unsung hero."

Why was Kaushik central to India's security affairs?

Kaushik was accorded the title of "The Black Tiger" by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for his stellar contribution to India, particularly after the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Kaushik's indomitable courage and presence of mind helped him complete LLB degree from Karachi University, and he ascended to the position of a Pakistani Major. He was eventually captured by the Pakistani authorities and passed away in 2001.

Spy films are Bollywood's clear favorite!

Spy films/biopics aren't a new territory in Bollywood. Past examples include Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, albeit not a biopic, was inspired by true events, too. Similarly, Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's recent Netflix release Mission Majnu narrated the true story of an Indian spy who was sent to thwart Pakistan's nuclear ambitions.