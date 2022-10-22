Entertainment

'Bigg Boss': Salman Khan down with dengue; KJo replaces him

Karan Johar hosted the first season of 'Bigg Boss' OTT

A couple of days ago, it was reported that filmmaker Karan Johar would host Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 16 and that the show's host Salman Khan would resume his duties on Saturday. However, it's now being reported that Khan has been diagnosed with dengue, and he won't join the sets until recovery. Therefore, Johar will be substituting for him for a few days.

To recall, Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss's OTT version last year.

To see him back on the show will be a treat for fans.

A recent promotional video shared by Colors TV also features Johar as the host, which confirms that he has been roped in as Khan's replacement for now.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation of Khan's diagnosis is awaited.

Anticipation Khan to join once he recovers from dengue

Reportedly, Khan will resume his duties as the Bigg Boss host only after he recovers from dengue. He has been advised by the doctors to take proper rest. Khan has also been shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, the makers are shooting with the other actors in the movie; Khan will join the sets after recovery, said reports.

Promotion Colors TV's recent promo featuring Johar

Meanwhile, a recent promo shared by Colors TV showed Johar questioning BB16 contestant Gori Nagori, accusing her of provoking other housemates and asking her if she wants to leave. "This provocation that Gori did, is it intended to hurt or not? You threatened Bigg Boss too. Gori, you want to stay here or want to leave the show?" he asked her in the promo.

Details Latest developments of 'Bigg Boss 16'

On the other hand, BB16 contestants Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Manya Singh were nominated for eviction this week. Sreejita De, who was eliminated last week, became the first contestant to face eviction this season. The show is aired on Colors TV at 10:00 pm from Monday-Friday and 9:30 pm during the weekends. Viewers can also watch the show on the streaming platform Voot.