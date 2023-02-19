Mumbai Police fines 'Shehzada' star Kartik Aaryan; posts quirky tweet
Netizens love the content (read: maxim) posted by official police forces on social media. Be it the Kolkata Police with its puns or the Mumbai Police showcasing its wit, netizens often find them hilarious. Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan was fined by the Mumbai Police for reportedly parking his car at a no-parking zone, following which its official Twitter handle shared a sarcastic post.
Mumbai Police's quirky tweet
Ahead of Shehzada's release, Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak Temple, where his Lamborghini was parked on the wrong side. The Mumbai Police tweeted the car's photo and wrote, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." This quirky wordplay impressed netizens, and they praised the admin for their creativity.
Check out the full tweet by Mumbai Police
Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023
Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl