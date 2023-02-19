Entertainment

Mumbai Police fines 'Shehzada' star Kartik Aaryan; posts quirky tweet

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 02:14 pm 1 min read

Kartik Aaryan fined for parking on wrong side in Mumbai

Netizens love the content (read: maxim) posted by official police forces on social media. Be it the Kolkata Police with its puns or the Mumbai Police showcasing its wit, netizens often find them hilarious. Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan was fined by the Mumbai Police for reportedly parking his car at a no-parking zone, following which its official Twitter handle shared a sarcastic post.

Mumbai Police's quirky tweet

Ahead of Shehzada's release, Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak Temple, where his Lamborghini was parked on the wrong side. The Mumbai Police tweeted the car's photo and wrote, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." This quirky wordplay impressed netizens, and they praised the admin for their creativity.

Check out the full tweet by Mumbai Police

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023