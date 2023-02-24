Entertainment

Steven Yeun becomes latest addition to Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 02:02 pm 1 min read

Steven Yeun to star in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Steven Yeun is set to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming film Thunderbolts. The project was announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022 and revolves around a team of Marvel supervillains. The much-anticipated project has some prominent names and it is slated to be released on July 26, 2024. Yeun has delivered some stellar performances in the past—Minari, Okja, and Nope, among others.

More about the upcoming film

The antihero film will be directed by Jake Schreier and it is penned by Eric Pearson. The stellar cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, among others.

Florence Pugh, Steven Yeun, Sebastian Stan, Ayo Edebiri, and David Harbour are amongst the cast of Marvel’s ‘THUNDERBOLTS.’ pic.twitter.com/RRTj1SDk0g — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 23, 2023