Entertainment

'Rust': Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 01:49 pm 1 min read

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to 'Rust' manslaughter charges

Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Rust. In October 2021, Baldwin was using a Colt .45 during rehearsals when it accidentally discharged and shot Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the accident. The court directed him to complete filming and included a ban on guns and consuming alcohol.

Court removed the firearm enhancement charges

Baldwin and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faced two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter. He told the court that he was informed by the crew that the gun was not loaded. However, he previously insisted he did not pull the trigger, but FBI firearms experts said that it was not possible. Recently, the court removed the firearm enhancement charge against Baldwin.

Hutchins's husband reached a settlement

As the proceedings are on, Hutchins's husband reached a settlement with Baldwin in October 2022. The "wrongful death lawsuit" has been dropped against the actor. Hutchins's husband mentioned his disinterest in recriminations. He also termed her death as a "terrible accident." He joined the film as an executive producer and thanked the producers for paying tribute to his wife's final work.