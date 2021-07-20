'Dhadak' team celebrates three years of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer

The film was the remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter along with director Shashank Khaitan on Tuesday clocked three years of their romantic drama film, Dhadak. The film was the remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, a love story between an upper-caste girl, Archana (Rinku Rajguru), and a fisherman's son, Prashant (Akash Thosar). Here are more details on this.

Memories

The film will always hold a special place: Kapoor

The Hindi version marked the Bollywood debut of Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, while it was Khatter's second film after Majid Majidi-directed drama Beyond the Clouds. Kapoor shared photographs from the sets and said that the film will always hold a special place. "#Dhadak, Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons, and all of the love," she wrote.

Instagram Post

Here's Kapoor's Instagram post

Details

The film grossed over Rs. 100 crore worldwide

Khatter also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film and wrote, "three years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all." The movie, which opened countrywide in 2018, grossed over Rs. 110 crore worldwide.

Collaboration

Happy to have collaborated with the two talented actors: Khaitan

In an Instagram post, Khaitan said he is happy to have collaborated with talented actors like Kapoor and Khatter. "#dhadak, It's already been three years Feels like yesterday Had the pleasure of working with two talents, who I love a lot and am tremendously proud of Janhvi and Ishaan, I see you guys growing every day as actors and as people," he wrote.

Information

'Dhadak' was co-produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions

Dhadak was co-produced by Zee Studios and filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Johar's banner too shared a short video clip from the film on social media and wrote, "The colorful love of these beating hearts can never fade off! #3YearsOfDhadak."