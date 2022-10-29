Entertainment

Yash approached for 'Brahmastra 2'? Here's what Karan Johar says

Karan Johar clears the air on Yash's starring in 'Brahmastra 2'

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva broke the failure streak of Bollywood movies and emerged as a blockbuster. While fans have been coming up with several theories about its sequel, the makers have remained tight-lipped on it. It was also rumored that KGF actor Yash was roped in for Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. However, its co-producer Karan Johar has now rubbished these reports, confirming they haven't approached Yash.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most successful pan-Indian stars, Yash's recent outing KGF: Chapter 2 set the box office on fire, and the records that the film created aren't easy to break.

On the other hand, Brahmastra proved to be a successful Bollywood venture, which received the love of fans across the country.

However, unfortunately, it's now been confirmed that the two forces are not collaborating.

Quote Here's what Johar said about the reports

When rumors about Yash surfaced, fans speculated he might play the coveted role of Dev—Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) father. But speaking to ETimes, Johar recently said, "This is all rubbish. We haven't approached anyone." This pretty much clears the air about Yash's association with Brahmastra. The makers, meanwhile, are likely to keep details about who's been cast as Dev under wraps to maintain the suspense.

Details Everything to know about 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva'

The first part of the Brahmastra trilogy hit the big screens on September 9. The star-studded movie has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, while Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy are also seen in key roles. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan made a special cameo appearance. The film will debut digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

Information Yash is yet to announce his next project

Meanwhile, Yash is probably still basking in KGF: Chapter 2's monstrous success. He has not yet revealed details of his upcoming projects. However, according to Pinkvilla, Yash has been approached by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and we might get to see the actor starring in a mythological film next. The third installment of KGF franchise is also reportedly on the cards.