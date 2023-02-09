Entertainment

'Kudiyee Ni Teri' fiasco: Times Akshay Kumar romanced younger actors

Akshay Kumar has repeatedly been trolled online for romancing young female actors, and his latest song 'Kudiye Ni Teri' is no different

Kudiyee Ni Teri, a party track from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee is grabbing headlines, albeit for the wrong reasons. The song—which was released amidst much hype on Thursday—features Kumar romancing actor Mrunal Thakur. The problem, you ask? He is 55, she is 30. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Kumar has courted controversy for romancing someone much younger. Let's turn back the clocks.

'Samrat Prithviraj'

While Yash Raj Films's Samrat Prithviraj was a forgettable affair through and through, one aspect we can't shake off from our minds is the startling age gap between its lead actors: Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Chhillar, who made her debut with Samrat Prithviraj, is currently 25 years old (yes!) and the duo looked evidently awkward romancing each other on screen.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Raksha Bandhan'

Kumar collaborated with actor Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017 and they subsequently reunited for Raksha Bandhan in 2022. The age difference is gasp-worthy here as well since Pednekar is 22 years his junior! Several netizens have often pointed out that Kumar usually romances female actors young enough to be his daughters, and such films are not helping with that repute!

'Laxmii,' 'Ram Setu'

Kumar's romance with Kiara Advani in Laxmii raises eyebrows, and the age gap he shares with her is the same as is the case with Thakur—25 years. Laxmii was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Kumar was also at the receiving end of vitriol when he was cast opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Ram Setu, and we can't wrap our heads around this bizarre pairing.

Kumar is not going to alter his ways anytime soon

Defending his decision to romance actors who're several years younger than him, Kumar opened up on Koffee With Karan's seventh season. "That's because they (trolls) are jealous. I can work with them (young actors). Do I look 55? I don't understand the problem. They just get jealous and keep on writing it. Some media person will write, and some trolling will happen. Who cares?"