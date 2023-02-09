Entertainment

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' Kartik Aaryan now rocks 'Character Dheela' remix

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' Kartik Aaryan now rocks 'Character Dheela' remix

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 09, 2023, 05:15 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has recreated Salman Khan's popular 2011 song Character Dheela for his upcoming movie Shehzada. The film's fourth song, Character Dheela 2.0 was released on Thursday. This is the second time after last year's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track (the original number featured Akshay Kumar) that Aaryan recreated another superhit song of a Bollywood superstar.

Why does this story matter?

Makers of Shehzada, starring Aaryan and his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon, have been teasing the audience by releasing one song after another from its album.

So far, at least three songs have been released with Character Dheela 2.0 as the fourth addition to the list. Shehzada's Munda Sona by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi has already hit a chord with the audience.

Aaryan shows swanky movies in 'Character Dheela 2.0'

While the teaser of Character Dheela 2.0 was shared by Aaryan on Wednesday, the full track was released on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Aaryan shared the teaser with a caption that read, "Kya? Bantu ka character dheela hai (What? Is Bantu's character loose?)!! #CharacterDheela2." Soon after the teaser, fans of the actor flooded the comments section. "Loving the DANCE STEPS ALREADYYYY!!!!"

All about the original and the new song

The original track from Salman Khan's movie Ready was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak, while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics and Pritam composed it. Music for the new version, Character Dheela 2.0, has been recreated by Abhijit Vaghani. The vocals for the new version have been given by Shridhar himself, who had also sung both versions of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track.

Everything to know about 'Shehzada'

Shehzada marks the reunion of Aaryan and Sanon after their 2019 film Luka Chuppi. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which featured Allu Arjun in the lead. The upcoming flick, slated for a release on February 17, also stars actors Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy.

Poll What would you like to read more about 'Shehzada'?

Other films that are clashing with 'Shehzada' 0% Where to watch 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' before 'Shezada'? 0% Poll is completed Good choice! Check out the movies that are releasing in theaters on February 17 'Shehzada,' 'Shaakuntalam,' 'Ant-Man' to give us mega clash this month Good choice! Here is where, when, and how to watch the Allu Arjun-starrer, whose Hindi remake is 'Shehzada' Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi dubbed version releasing on YouTube