Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 01:50 pm

Anurag Kashyap has announced he will be soon starting production of his next venture

Anurag Kashyap is in the advanced stages of starting his next, the Bollywood filmmaker has revealed. That's not all as the director has finalized Kriti Sanon to lead the project. Nikhil Dwivedi will presumably produce the movie. Sanon has been long speculated to lead the Hindi adaptation of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, helmed by Kashyap. So is Kashyap hinting at this project only?

Back in June this year, reports were abuzz that Sanon will be soon getting her first solo action venture with the Hindi remake of Kill Bill, an all-time classic. Reports suggested Kashyap and Dwivedi had worked and finalized the script during the lockdown period and wanted to pay "homage to the original" through this. We had not gotten any updates on it till now.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kashyap posted a black and white image of him on Wednesday engulfed in writing something. The caption read: "Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon." Dwivedi reshared the post, writing, "Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old-fashioned way at 4 am this morning."

Sanon also shared the post on her Instagram Story, with her caption reading: "Woohhooo! My Hattori Hanzo sword is on the way!! Let's do this!! (sic)." Fans of Kill Bill would know, Hattori Hanzo was a master swordsmith who had crafted his finest sword for Beatrix Kiddo aka The Bride to kill Bill. Sanon has been rumored to play The Bride, the protagonist.

While we don't have any other information about the cast, we can safely assume Kashyap is indeed working on his version of Kill Bill. Given Kashyap is an avid admirer of Tarantino, expectations are high. And, after Mimi, Sanon will again get a chance to prove she can shoulder a project on her own. She has Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush, and Shehzada in the pipeline.