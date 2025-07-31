Himachal monsoon mayhem kills 170, destroys 2,743 hectares of crops

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of a devastating monsoon, with extensive damage to infrastructure and a rising death toll. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that as of 5:00pm on July 30, 289 roads are blocked across the state. The incessant rains have left 346 power distribution transformers (DTRs) inoperative and disrupted 254 water supply schemes.

Casualty count 170 lives lost in Himachal Pradesh The monsoon season from June 20 to July 30, 2025, has claimed a total of 170 lives in Himachal Pradesh. Out of these, 94 deaths were due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, lightning strikes and drowning. Additionally, 76 fatalities were caused by road accidents triggered by poor visibility and slippery conditions on the hills.

Damage assessment Damages worth over ₹1,59,981 lakh The monsoon has also caused damages worth over ₹1,59,981 lakh to public and private property in Himachal Pradesh. The SEOC report revealed that 2,743 hectares of crops were affected and 680 homes were damaged. Over 22,900 livestock have also been lost due to the severe weather conditions.

District impact Mandi, Kullu and Chamba districts worst affected Mandi, Kullu and Chamba districts have been the worst affected by the monsoon fury. Mandi district has reported 35 deaths along with massive infrastructure losses including damaged bridges, houses and livestock shelters. The SEOC has advised continued vigilance and deployed road-clearing machinery in vulnerable zones as moderate to heavy rains are expected to continue across parts of Himachal Pradesh.