Himachal Pradesh records 305 'chitta' seizure cases; 31 from Shimla
What's the story
In a disturbing trend, heroin, locally known as chitta, continues to pose a big threat in Himachal Pradesh, with seizures across the state increasing sharply in the first three months of 2025.
The surge has prompted demands for stricter laws and coordinated action to tackle the emerging menace.
During January-March this year, state authorities seized 3.79kg heroin - almost a kilogram more than last year during the same time - a 27% increase.
Increased activity
Total narcotics cases registered under NDPS Act
In total, 597 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act this year, a steep increase from 463 last year.
Among these, 305 cases involved heroin seizures.
Police officials attribute the spike to increased vigilance at the border and focused crackdowns on drug trafficking networks.
Most of the narcotic influx is through small consignments coming in from neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
District breakdown
Shimla leads in chitta-related cases
Shimla has reported the highest number of chitta cases (51), followed by Mandi (42), Kangra (36) and Bilaspur (32).
Una and Sirmaur each reported 23 cases, while the tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti stayed unaffected.
Lahaul-Spiti hasn't recorded a single heroin seizure in 10 years.
Apart from heroin, police also seized a considerable quantity of other narcotics. These include 102.1kg charas (from 74.64kg in Q1 of 2024), 3.79kg opium, 46.98kg poppy husk, and other substances, including ganja and smack.
Legislative action
Government's response to drug menace in Himachal Pradesh
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the government will soon introduce a Bill with stricter provisions to check the spread of chitta.
The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act) is already in force in the state, under which suspects in drug trade can be detained for up to six months without trial.
Earlier, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had claimed a 30% reduction in chitta consumption in three years. However, latest seizure data says otherwise.