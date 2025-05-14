What's the story

In a disturbing trend, heroin, locally known as chitta, continues to pose a big threat in Himachal Pradesh, with seizures across the state increasing sharply in the first three months of 2025.

The surge has prompted demands for stricter laws and coordinated action to tackle the emerging menace.

During January-March this year, state authorities seized 3.79kg heroin - almost a kilogram more than last year during the same time - a 27% increase.