BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra shot dead in Haryana
What's the story
A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Ambala, Haryana, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Naraingarh on Friday evening.
The victim, identified as Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra, was traveling with two friends—Puneet and Gugal—when the attack took place.
Puneet also sustained bullet injuries during the incident. All three were rushed to PGIMER in Chandigarh where Rajjumajra succumbed to his injuries later that night.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway, assailants yet to be identified
The police are yet to identify the attackers involved in the shooting. Naraingarh Station House Officer (SHO) Lalit Kumar reached the crime scene to launch an investigation.
Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S S Bhoria said a police team has been formed to nab the assailants.
Local BSP leaders from Ambala have urged law enforcement to expedite efforts to capture those responsible for Rajjumajra's murder.