What's the story

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Ambala, Haryana, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Naraingarh on Friday evening.

The victim, identified as Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra, was traveling with two friends—Puneet and Gugal—when the attack took place.

Puneet also sustained bullet injuries during the incident. All three were rushed to PGIMER in Chandigarh where Rajjumajra succumbed to his injuries later that night.