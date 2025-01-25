What's the story

The US Supreme Court has cleared the extradition of Canadian-Pakistani national Tahawwur Rana to India. Rana is accused in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

The court's decision came after it dismissed a review petition against his conviction, which was Rana's last legal option to escape extradition.

Previously, he had lost legal battles in multiple federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.