Summarize Simplifying... In short A couple in Delhi has created an eco-friendly home with an impressively low Air Quality Index (AQI) of 10-15.

Using traditional construction methods, solar power, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture, they've made their home a self-sustaining sanctuary amidst the city's pollution.

This green transformation was inspired by a personal health struggle, proving that sustainable living can be both a practical and healthy choice. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The home's AQI is 10-15

Delhi home maintains AQI of 10-15 with these simple techniques

By Chanshimla Varah 12:02 pm Nov 29, 202412:02 pm

What's the story Delhi's air quality has been fluctuating between "very poor" and "severe" for some weeks now, but a house in Sainik Farms in South Delhi has been able to maintain an air quality index (AQI) of an impressive 10-15. The residence, owned by Peter Singh and Nino Kaur, accomplishes this through unconventional design and advanced self-sustaining techniques. Here's how.

Sustainable design

Eco-friendly construction and abundant greenery

The couple's home is constructed using traditional methods, avoiding paint or plaster. Bricks are tied with lime mortar instead of cement, and the roof is layered with stone tiles. This eco-friendly design not only adds to the low AQI but also keeps the house cooler in Delhi's scorching summers. The property is also complemented by over 15,000 plants that ensure pristine indoor air quality.

Self-sufficiency

Off-grid living and water conservation

The house runs completely off-grid, thanks to solar power. This minimizes the couple's dependence on outside power sources. Water conservation is another important aspect of their sustainable lifestyle. The house features a 15,000-litre rainwater tank for plant irrigation, and water recycling makes sure no drop is wasted in this eco-friendly home.

Sustainable agriculture

Organic farming and innovative use of stubble

Singh and Kaur grow their own vegetables organically all year round. They have also found an innovative way to use stubble from neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana, which is often partly blamed for Delhi's air pollution. The couple mixes this stubble with organic compost to create fertilizer for growing mushrooms inside their house. This way, they don't even have to buy vegetables from the market.

Health journey

Personal struggle inspires transformation to green living

According to an India Today report, the transformation of their home stemmed from personal circumstances. Kaur was diagnosed with blood cancer, and after treatment, her lungs were unable to deal with the city's hazardous air. While one doctor advised them to leave Delhi, an Ayurvedic specialist recommended an organic lifestyle. After a short stay in Goa, they returned to Delhi with renewed determination and transformed their home into a self-sustaining sanctuary in one of the world's most polluted cities.