Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are a married couple now!

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani are finally married!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:29 pm Feb 21, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday in a romantic beach wedding ceremony at the opulent ITC Grand hotel in Goa. The duo, who went public with their relationship in 2021, opted for an eco-conscious wedding theme with a no-fireworks policy and tree-planting initiatives. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends, including several film celebrities. Congratulations to the couple!

Next Article

Wedding attire

They opted to have two wedding ceremonies

Per Hindustan Times, the couple decided to have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj (Sikh marriage ceremony) and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. While Anand Karaj has concluded, the Sindhi ceremony will soon follow. A source close to them earlier said, their early evening wedding reflects the couple's wish for a "joyous beginning to their marital journey." For decoration, the picturesque beach wedding reportedly featured a stunning blue and white color palette and an elegant mandap for the pheras.

Special tribute

Bhagnani's special tribute to Singh with 'Bin Tere'

In a touching display of affection, Bhagnani has planned a special surprise gift for Singh: a love song called Bin Tere. He wanted to give her something "meaningful and unforgettable." The track—written by Mayur Puri, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and featuring Bhagnani's vocals—was played during their wedding festivities. This brought back memories of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, where the song O Piya—sung by Chopra—was played during their varmala ritual.

Pre-wedding festivities

Look at their pre-wedding festivities

Their pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a vibrant haldi ceremony on Monday. Following that, on Tuesday night, Singh and Bhagnani enjoyed their mehendi and sangeet events, featuring delightful performances by their friends and family. The sangeet reportedly witnessed actor Varun Dhawan dancing to Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1. Additionally, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra graced the event with their performance.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the Kundras' viral performance

Star-studded guest list

These B'town celebrities graced wedding

A glamorous affair, the event was attended by Bollywood bigwigs such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Security expert Yusuf Ibrahim, who has previously worked with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, handled safety measures at the venue. Per reports, the newlyweds are also set to host an after-wedding party later.

Relationship timeline

Quick recap of their love story

In 2021, on Singh's 31st birthday, Bhagnani publicly expressed his feelings for her, sharing a romantic Instagram photo of them holding hands. Singh once revealed that the COVID-19-induced lockdown brought them closer, adding they had been neighbors for a long time but never connected before. Professionally, Bhagnani is currently occupied with Kumar and Shroff's upcoming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which he is co-producing. Meanwhile, Singh is part of the cast of Kamal Haasan's upcoming Indian 2.