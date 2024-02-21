Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were married for nearly two decades

Dating to divorce: Looking at Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner's relationship

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:49 pm Feb 21, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, have officially finalized their divorce. According to PEOPLE's latest report, their marriage of 18 years was terminated on February 16. Costner and Baumgartner have three kids from their marriage. Before we bring you all the information on their divorce, let's take a look at their relationship timeline, starting from their dating days.

First meeting, beginning of their relationship

The duo met for the first time in the early '90s at a golf course when Costner was practicing for his 1994 film Tin Cup. He was 37 at the time, while Baumgartner was 18. He was married to Cindy Silva then, whom he divorced in 1994. Later, he dated Bridget Rooney from 1995-98. Costner and Baumgartner met again in 1999 and began dating.

They split in 2003 for brief period

Their romance continued to bloom until 2003 but hit a bumper when they split up briefly. Baumgartner reportedly wanted to have a child with Costner, but the Yellowstone actor was unsure about it. However, their breakup didn't last long as they soon patched up, with Costner realizing he couldn't lose her over the fear of not knowing whether he would be a good father.

Marriage, becoming parents to three children

Soon after they reconciled, the couple decided to take the plunge in their relationship. They married in 2004 at Costner's Dunbar Ranch, his home in Aspen, Colorado. About three years after their marriage, they welcomed their first child, son Cayden, in May 2007. Later, they also became parents to another son, Hayes, and a daughter, Grace, in February 2009 and June 2010, respectively.

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023

Their marriage of nearly two decades began falling apart when Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023. Though she didn't reveal the reason behind her decision for their family's privacy, it was reported that Costner tried to sort things out between them. They also reportedly took counseling sessions. However, things got bitter when Costner asked Baumgartner to vacate his California home in June 2023.

It got messier with child support demands

In July 2023, Costner was asked by a court to pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month as child support. That amount was less than half the amount that Baumgartner had demanded. A month later, things got uglier when Baumgartner asked for $200,000 a month for child support from Costner. She reportedly demanded the amount to maintain their three children's standard of living.

They're now divorced

In September 2023, four months after Baumgartner filed for divorce, they mutually agreed to settle all issues concerning their divorce. They also agreed to retain joint custody of their three children. As per reports, the two separated in April 2023, weeks before Baumgartner filed for divorce. This was Costner's second marriage after his divorce from Silva, who was married to him for 16 years.