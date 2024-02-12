Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins collaborate for 'Bold Care' advertisement

'Take Bold Care of her': Ranveer Singh advises Johnny Sins

What's the story Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and now he has partnered with sexual wellness brand Bold Care for a quirky advertisement. Featuring Singh and adult actor Johnny Sins, the advertisement is set against the backdrop of an Indian soap parody. The hilarious advertisement has garnered praise on social media and Singh has been lauded for raising awareness.

Singh is also co-owner of sexual wellness brand

While endorsing the brand, Singh said, "Four out of 10 men are unable to perform in bed, but what most men don't know is that it's very common and very easy to solve." Singh is also the co-owner of the startup and while joining the brand, he said, "I have always felt that this category needs more openness and acceptance in our society."

