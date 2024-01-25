#1

'Tiger Vs Pathaan'

SRK—last seen on the screen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki—has Siddharth Anand's big-budget action entertainer Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline. Also starring Salman Khan as the parallel lead, the film is a part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. Anand has earlier directed SRK in Pathaan and is known for films such as War, Fighter, and Bang Bang! It'll go on floors in 2025.

#2

'Inshallah' (unconfirmed)

Though it is not confirmed yet, SRK might reunite with his Devdas director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah, a project that has been stuck in limbo for several years now. It was originally meant to star Salman, but reportedly, he has walked away from the film, and Bhansali has now taken the script to SRK. Bhansali, meanwhile, recently announced his multistarrer Love & War﻿.

#3

'Stardom'

SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment has bankrolled his son Aryan Khan's series Stardom, which will feature guest appearances by SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol, among others. It will mark Aryan's directorial debut. The six-episode series will be headlined by Lakshya Lalwani and will stream on Netflix. It will be set against the backdrop of Bollywood.

#4

'Bhakshak'

Bhumi Pednekar-headlined Bhakshak will drop on Netflix on February 9. The film's synopsis reads, "A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls." The supporting cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Surya Sharma, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. It has been directed by Pulkit and produced by RCE.

