SRK-Suhana Khan actioner titled 'King'; going on floors in 2024

By Aikantik Bag 02:06 pm Nov 21, 202302:06 pm

'King' is going on floors in January 2024

Shah Rukh Khan has transformed himself from being King Khan to Emperor Khan with back-to-back all-time blockbusters. As he gears up for Dunki, speculations are high regarding his next project after the satirical drama. Reports suggested that Khan is set to have an extended cameo in daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. A new Pinkvilla report has brought several exciting details of the upcoming action thriller.

Siddharth Anand to oversee action sequences of 'King'

A source close to the development told the portal that the film has been titled King and is slated to go on floors in January 2024. The source further stated, "Siddharth (Anand) has proved himself to be the best in action at the moment and he will be overseeing all the action blocks in King. In fact, Sid and his team will be actively involved in designing the action too."

'King' is currently in the scripting stage

Currently, director Sujoy Ghosh is immersed in the pre-production phase of King and is finalizing the script. The insider revealed that the film's action will be distinct from what Khan has done in Pathaan and Jawan, showcasing slick chase scenes. Nevertheless, the central plot remains emotionally charged and story-driven, filled with numerous twists and turns. The project is bankrolled by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand's Marflix Entertainment.