Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' earns Rs. 94cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 04:09 pm Nov 13, 202304:09 pm

'Tiger 3' global box office collection

﻿Tiger 3 is on a journey to make history at the box office! The makers opted for a Sunday release instead of the traditional Friday release and yet managed to rake in a huge amount of money. The anticipation surrounding Tiger 3 has been huge and it marked the fifth installment of the much-celebrated YRF Spy Universe. Let's dissect the Day 1 global collection.

Shattering Diwali records like a boss

As per Yash Raj Films, the Maneesh Sharma directorial witnessed an Rs. 94 crore opening at the global box office. As per the makers, the movie emerged to be the highest-grossing Diwali Day in Bollywood. As per the trend, the movie is set to mint more in the coming days. The movie is running theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

